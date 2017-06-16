Lawsuit Against GE Finance Unit Over Petters' Fraud Heads to Trial

A lawsuit against General Electric Co.'s finance unit over its relationship with convicted businessman Thomas Petters, whose $40 billion empire collapsed in 2008, will move to trial as a result of a bankruptcy judge's ruling on Thursday.

BHP Billiton Names Ken MacKenzie as New Chairman

BHP Billiton has turned to a packaging-industry veteran to head its board, appointing director Ken MacKenzie to succeed Jac Nasser when he retires after seven years as chairman.

Justice Department Probing Booz Allen Accounting, Billing Practices with U.S.

The Justice Department is conducting a civil and criminal investigation into Booz Allen Hamilton's cost accounting and indirect cost charging practices with the U.S. government, the consulting firm said in a securities filing.

Merrill Lures $300 Million Morgan Stanley Team

Merrill Lynch has hired two Morgan Stanley brokers who oversaw $300 million in assets, a move that comes as the brokerage reworks its recruitment deals.

Toys 'R' Us Has a Baby Problem

Toys "R" Us executives blamed the retailer's latest quarter of shrinking sales on the baby business, where sales of strollers, cribs and diapers are slowing or moving online.

Justice Department Clears Way for Dow-DuPont Merger

Dow Chemical Co. and DuPont Co. said Thursday their delayed merger has won approval from the U.S. Justice Department, clearing the way for the deal to close without further divestitures.

Ticketing Scheme Allegedly Bilked Falcon Investment Advisors Out of $44 Million

A Boston private-equity firm says it has been left holding the bag after pumping $44 million into an allegedly fraudulent event-ticketing business led by former New York math teacher Jason Nissen.

Takata Nears Bankruptcy Filing

Takata Corp., the Japanese automotive supplier of rupture-prone air bags, is in the final stages of preparing to file for bankruptcy protection to address mounting liabilities stemming from an unprecedented recall, said a person familiar with the matter.

Adamis Obtains FDA Approval for Epinephrine Treatment

Adamis Pharmaceuticals said federal regulators have given it a green light to produce Symjepi, an emergency injection treatment for allergic reactions, providing a potential competitor to Mylan NV's EpiPen.

Rape Victim Sues Uber Over Handling of Medical Records

A woman who was raped by an Uber driver in India in 2014 is suing the company and three current and former executives, claiming they breached her privacy by obtaining and publicizing her medical records.

