Materials Stocks Move Up As Dollar Ticks Down - Materials Roundup

Shares of miners and other commodities producers ticked up as the dollar fell against rival currencies. The euro has staged something of a comeback in recent weeks as fears about the stability of the euro zone have receded, helped by the election of Emmanuel Macron in France. Gold futures, which are particularly responsive to moves in the dollar, ticked up after hitting their lowest level in weeks on Thursday.
June 16, 2017 16:22 ET (20:22 GMT)