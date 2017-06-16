Industrials Rise On Growth Bets - Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies ticked up as traders bet growth will rebound, despite weak housing and consumer-confidence data Friday. In a nod to Donald Trump's rhetoric on manufacturing jobs, General Motors Co. said it would open a supplier park near its Arlington, Texas, sport-utility factory, resulting in the relocation of about 600 jobs from Mexico to the U.S. and a higher concentration of American-made parts in cerain SUVs.
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
June 16, 2017 16:22 ET (20:22 GMT)