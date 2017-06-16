Correct: Foreigners Acquired C$10.6 Billion in Canadian Securities in April

Foreigners bought Canadian securities in April, boosting their investment in bonds while reducing their exposure to Canadian-based equities and money market instruments from the previous month.

Meanwhile, Canadian investment in foreign securities reduced their holdings in April following a record amount of transactions in the first quarter of the year.

Foreign investors bought a net 10.6 billion Canadian dollars ($8 billion) in Canadian securities in April, Statistics Canada said Friday. In the previous month, nonresidents acquired a net C$15.1 billion in Canadian securities. Foreign investment was led by an influx into Canadian bonds worth C$13 billion, the largest such investment since July 2016, the country's national statistics agency said.

Canadians sold a net C$9.9 billion in foreign securities in April, after four straight months of acquisitions, while reducing their share of foreign shares by C$5.7 billion in the previous month.

Canada is running a sizable current-account deficit, meaning it requires money from abroad to help finance consumption and investment.

