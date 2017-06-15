What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

The Fed said it would raise rates by a quarter point and spelled out in greater detail its plans to start shrinking its portfolio of bonds and other assets.

Continue Reading Below

The dollar and Treasury yields pared declines and major U.S. stock indexes ended mixed after the Fed's announcement.

The Chinese tycoon who transformed Anbang Insurance was detained by a special investigative unit looking at economic crimes.

The oil glut is proving immune to OPEC's output caps. Crude prices fell to their lowest level of 2017 after the release of inventory data.

Aramco's IPO could be slowed by a rift between the Saudi royal court and oil company executives over where to list the shares.

Uber is taking the unusual step of handing control to a group of 14 executives while its CEO is on leave.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Avon's CEO is expected to step down after her effort to turn around the cosmetics seller faltered.

Mattel is cutting its dividend by over half as the toy maker looks to modernize its brands and expand.

GE Power's boss is leaving after losing the succession race for Immelt's job.

GM will extend the summer shutdown at certain U.S. plants due to slumping sales and bloated inventory.

Europe's air-safety chief criticized a U.S. plan to expand a laptop ban, citing the risk of batteries in cargo.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)