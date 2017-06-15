UK Treasury Chief Hammond Withdraws From Mansion House Speech

The U.K.'s Treasury chief, Philip Hammond, said that he won't deliver a speech Thursday at an annual gathering of bankers in London's financial district.

"In view of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, I have withdrawn from giving the Mansion House speech tonight. My thoughts are with local community," Mr. Hammond said in a message on his official Twitter account.

A fire in the Grenfell Tower apartment block early Wednesday killed at least 17 people and injured dozens. Police say they expect the death toll to rise.

