S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Chicago Mercantile Exchange September S&P 500 Futures

2445.60 -- second pivot point resistance

2443.00 -- lifetime high

2442.10 -- previous day's high

2442.10 -- first pivot point resistance

2435.30 -- previous day's close

2432.07 -- 4-day moving average

2432.00 -- first pivot point support

2431.57 -- 9-day moving average

2427.00 -- previous day's low

2425.40 -- second pivot point support

2417.34 -- 18-day moving average

2412.00 -- previous month's high

2358.21 -- 100-day moving average

2350.00 -- previous month's low

1791.10 -- lifetime low

65.65 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 14

69.26 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 13

64.57 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 12

65.46 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 9

CME Nasdaq-100 September Futures

5907.50 -- lifetime high

5824.50 -- previous month's high

5821.86 -- 9-day moving average

5802.08 -- second pivot point resistance

5791.42 -- 18-day moving average

5789.00 -- previous day's high

5782.17 -- first pivot point resistance

5732.75 -- previous day's close

5728.67 -- first pivot point support

5695.08 -- second pivot point support

5687.00 -- previous day's low

5557.00 -- previous month's low

4599.00 -- lifetime low

48.70 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 14

52.32 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 13

47.86 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 12

50.47 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 9

June 15, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)