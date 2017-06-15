S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange September S&P 500 Futures
2445.60 -- second pivot point resistance
2443.00 -- lifetime high
2442.10 -- previous day's high
2442.10 -- first pivot point resistance
2435.30 -- previous day's close
2432.07 -- 4-day moving average
2432.00 -- first pivot point support
2431.57 -- 9-day moving average
2427.00 -- previous day's low
2425.40 -- second pivot point support
2417.34 -- 18-day moving average
2412.00 -- previous month's high
2358.21 -- 100-day moving average
2350.00 -- previous month's low
1791.10 -- lifetime low
65.65 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 14
69.26 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 13
64.57 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 12
65.46 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 9
CME Nasdaq-100 September Futures
5907.50 -- lifetime high
5824.50 -- previous month's high
5821.86 -- 9-day moving average
5802.08 -- second pivot point resistance
5791.42 -- 18-day moving average
5789.00 -- previous day's high
5782.17 -- first pivot point resistance
5732.75 -- previous day's close
5728.67 -- first pivot point support
5695.08 -- second pivot point support
5687.00 -- previous day's low
5557.00 -- previous month's low
4599.00 -- lifetime low
48.70 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 14
52.32 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 13
47.86 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 12
50.47 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 9
June 15, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)