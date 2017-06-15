Greece, Creditors Reach Deal

Continue Reading Below

Greece's creditors agreed on Thursday to release the next tranche of the country's EUR86 billion ($96.5 billion) bailout, but refused to lighten the burden of its crushing debt.

Nasdaq Composite Logs Fourth Decline in Five Sessions

The Nasdaq Composite notched another session of declines as technology stocks resumed their slide.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, remaining at a low level consistent with a healthy U.S. labor market.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Bank of America's Profits Caught Between the Fed and 10-Year Treasury

A flatter yield curve threatens to pinch bank profits, even as the Fed's move to end nearly a decade of near-zero rates promises to help bolster them.

CFPB Seeks Comment on Proposed Changes to Prepaid-Card Rule

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday began seeking public comments on proposed changes to its prepaid-card rule and its timing, weeks after the planned regulation narrowly escaped being scrapped by congressional.

U.K. Government's Controversial Early Peeks at Economic Stats to End

Britain's statistics body said it would stop giving the U.K. government access to official data ahead of public release, a practice that statisticians had long complained increased the chances of leaks.

U.S. Industrial Production Unchanged in May

A drop in U.S. manufacturing output held back overall industrial production in May, an indication of uneven growth for the factory sector and only modest expansion for the overall economy.

Canada Existing Home Sales Plunge

Sales of existing homes in Canada fell sharply in May from the prior month, recording the biggest decline in nearly five years, reflecting measures introduced in the province of Ontario.

Oil Falls to New Seven-Month Low on Surplus Stocks

Oil prices slipped Thursday with an unexpected increase in gasoline stockpiles weighing on the market for a second-straight session.

Empire State Manufacturing Survey Shows Sharp Gains in May

Conditions in the New York manufacturing sector showed strong gains in June, reflecting strength in new orders and shipments, according to a report Thursday from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)