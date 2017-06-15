U.S. Jobless Claims Fell to 237,000 Last Week

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, remaining at a low level consistent with a healthy U.S. labor market.

Global Stocks Pull Back After Fed Rate Rise

Global stocks pulled back and the dollar rose as investors digested the Federal Reserve's decision to raise short-term interest rates despite tepid inflation. Futures pointed to a 0.6% opening decline for the S&P 500.

Bank of England Turns Hawkish on Rates

A trio of Bank of England officials have pushed for an increase in interest rates, one of several signals that the U.K. central bank has moved closer to withdrawing emergency stimulus.

Greece: A Case Study in Capital Controls

Crisis-era measures have allowed the country to stabilize banks and even rein in tax evasion, but the effect on Greece's battered economy has been rather benign.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Education Costs Are Rising at the Slowest Pace in Decades

Oil Hovers Near Seven-Month Low on Surplus Stocks

Crude futures stabilized after tumbling earlier in the week, with investor sentiment battered by data showing that the market remains awash in surplus oil.

Eurozone Trade Surplus Narrows As Euro Strengthens

The eurozone's trade surplus narrowed in April, an indication that a strengthening euro may be weakening exports.

Swiss National Bank Defends Efforts to Weaken Swiss Franc

The Swiss National Bank defended its oft-repeated claim that the Swiss franc is "significantly overvalued," despite signs of modest economic growth, a high trade surplus and low unemployment which appear to undercut this view.

Emerging Markets No Longer Fear the Fed

The Fed's latest interest-rate increase, the second this year, drew a muted response-continuing to allay concerns that as U.S. rates rise, money would flow out of emerging markets.

Fed Backs Some Treasury Ideas for Cutting Bank Regulation

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen on Wednesday gave support to some recommendations made by the Treasury Department this week, saying the central bank has been looking into paring back certain Obama-era rules.

