Oil Hovers Near Seven-Month Low on Surplus Stocks

Continue Reading Below

Crude futures stabilized after tumbling earlier in the week, with investor sentiment battered by data showing that the market remains awash in surplus oil.

Eurozone Trade Surplus Narrows As Euro Strengthens

The eurozone's trade surplus narrowed in April, an indication that a strengthening euro may be weakening exports.

Swiss National Bank Defends Efforts to Weaken Swiss Franc

The Swiss National Bank defended its oft-repeated claim that the Swiss franc is "significantly overvalued," despite signs of modest economic growth, a high trade surplus and low unemployment which appear to undercut this view.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Global Shares Pull Back After Fed Rate Rise

Global stocks pulled back as investors digested the Federal Reserve's decision to raise short-term interest rates despite tepid inflation.

Emerging Markets No Longer Fear the Fed

The Fed's latest interest-rate increase, the second this year, drew a muted response-continuing to allay concerns that as U.S. rates rise, money would flow out of emerging markets.

Fed Backs Some Treasury Ideas for Cutting Bank Regulation

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen on Wednesday gave support to some recommendations made by the Treasury Department this week, saying the central bank has been looking into paring back certain Obama-era rules.

Why the Fed Is an Overrated Risk for Emerging Markets

Emerging markets are having a good year even as the Fed lifts rates and politics swirls. There is still reward for taking risk

Going Short Is a Quick Route to Pain in Hong Kong

Heavy buying by investors from mainland China has been squeezing short sellers of Hong Kong-listed stocks.

Fed Forecasts at Odds With Trump Administration's Growth Target

The Trump administration's plan to get the economy growing at a 3% annual rate has a skeptic: the Federal Reserve.

Yellen Raises the Possibility of Increasing Inflation Target Above 2%

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen opened the door to raising the central bank's 2% inflation target someday, noting that an appropriate goal for inflation was "one of our most critical decisions."

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2017 07:16 ET (11:16 GMT)