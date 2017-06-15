U.S. Targets $540 Million of New Assets in 1MDB Fraud Case

Prosecutors in a lawsuit filed Thursday moved to seize a $165 million yacht and other property they allege were bought with stolen money tied to a sweeping Malaysian financial scandal.

CFPB Seeks Comment on Proposed Changes to Prepaid-Card Rule

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday began seeking public comments on proposed changes to its prepaid-card rule and its timing, weeks after the planned regulation narrowly escaped being scrapped by congressional.

J.P. Morgan Employee Claims Bank Discriminates Against Dads

A J.P. Morgan employee charged the bank with discrimination Thursday, saying it denies fathers paid parental leave on the same terms as mothers.

Chinese Banks Limit Exposure to Anbang

A number of Chinese banks have slowed marketing of Anbang-branded investments, in a sign of defensiveness in China's financial sector despite muted market reaction after the insurer's chairman disappeared.

Bank of America's Profits Caught Between the Fed and 10-Year Treasury

A flatter yield curve threatens to pinch bank profits, even as the Fed's move to end nearly a decade of near-zero rates promises to help bolster them.

Life in the Slow Lane: U.S. Bank Lending Falls Behind a Laggard

U.S. bank lending growth has slipped behind that of the eurozone, as the economic recovery in Europe continues to pick up pace.

MetLife Promotes Two Senior Execs as Future CEO Succession Race Takes Shape

MetLife Inc. Chief Executive Steven Kandarian widened the circle of potential candidates to succeed him, giving two senior executives significant additional responsibilities.

In the Search for Yield, Investors Play the Risky Role of Lender

Desperate to increase returns, some of the world's most conservative investors are taking bigger risks by aping banks and lending directly to companies.

Baidu, With a Move Into Fintech,

Baidu Inc., China's search giant, gets a cautious response from U.S. ratings companies with its move into financial services, where it is leveraging its consumer data trove for unsecured lending.

Entertainment Companies Back Tech Startup Founded by a Peltz Son

A start-up co-founded by Nelson Peltz's 24-year-old son Diesel Peltz has lined up financial backing from several major entertainment companies, according to a person familiar with the matter.

