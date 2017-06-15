Life in the Slow Lane: U.S. Bank Lending Falls Behind a Laggard

U.S. bank lending growth has slipped behind that of the eurozone, as the economic recovery in Europe continues to pick up pace.

MetLife Promotes Two Senior Execs as Future CEO Succession Race Takes Shape

MetLife Inc. Chief Executive Steven Kandarian widened the circle of potential candidates to succeed him, giving two senior executives significant additional responsibilities.

In the Search for Yield, Investors Play the Risky Role of Lender

Desperate to increase returns, some of the world's most conservative investors are taking bigger risks by aping banks and lending directly to companies.

Baidu, With a Move Into Fintech,

Baidu Inc., China's search giant, gets a cautious response from U.S. ratings companies with its move into financial services, where it is leveraging its consumer data trove for unsecured lending.

Entertainment Companies Back Tech Startup Founded by a Peltz Son

A start-up co-founded by Nelson Peltz's 24-year-old son Diesel Peltz has lined up financial backing from several major entertainment companies, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Insurers Take Low-Key Approach in Health-Law Debate

Nearly every health group has taken a stand on the Republican legislation to overhaul the Affordable Care Act, but a split among insurance companies has prevented the industry and its powerful lobby from picking a side in the debate.

U.K.'s Hammond Seeks to Ease Fears Over Access to EIB Funding

U. K. Treasury chief Philip Hammond will on Thursday seek to dispel fears that Britain risks losing access to financing from the European Investment Bank while it negotiates its exit from the European Union.

Chinese Deal Maker Held in Corruption Probe

Anbang Insurance Chairman Wu Xiaohui, whose company owns New York's Waldorf Astoria hotel, was detained by a special Chinese investigative unit looking at economic crimes.

Investors Find Renewed Faith in Euro

Once, investors who wanted to bet on Europe's stocks and bonds often did so while hedging against sharp changes in the euro-a sign they weren't confident about the currency. But that appears to have changed this year.

Determining When Rate Rises Are 'Well Under Way' Key to Balance-Sheet Moves

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday could flesh out when it will be appropriate to start reducing its balance sheet, a move officials have said they won't undertake until the process of raising interest rates is "well under way."

