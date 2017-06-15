BHP Billiton Names Ken MacKenzie as New Chairman

BHP Billiton Ltd. has tapped board director Ken MacKenzie to succeed Jac Nasser when he retires after seven years as chairman.

Justice Department Clears Way for Dow-DuPont Merger

Dow Chemical Co. and DuPont Co. said Thursday their delayed merger has won approval from the U.S. Justice Department, clearing the way for the deal to close without further divestitures.

Justice Department Probing Booz Allen Accounting, Billing Practices with U.S.

The Justice Department is conducting a civil and criminal investigation into Booz Allen Hamilton's cost accounting and indirect cost charging practices with the U.S. government, the consulting firm said in a securities filing.

Takata Nears Bankruptcy Filing

Takata Corp., the Japanese automotive supplier of rupture-prone air bags, is in the final stages of preparing to file for bankruptcy protection to address mounting liabilities stemming from an unprecedented recall, said a person familiar with the matter.

Merrill Lures $300 Million Morgan Stanley Team

Merrill Lynch has hired two Morgan Stanley brokers who oversaw $300 million in assets, a move that comes as the brokerage reworks its recruitment deals.

Adamis Obtains FDA Approval for Epinephrine Treatment

Adamis Pharmaceuticals said federal regulators have given it a green light to produce Symjepi, an emergency injection treatment for allergic reactions, providing a potential competitor to Mylan NV's EpiPen.

Toys 'R' Us Has a Baby Problem

Toys "R" Us executives blamed the retailer's latest quarter of shrinking sales on the baby business, where sales of strollers, cribs and diapers are slowing or moving online.

Rape Victim Sues Uber Over Handling of Medical Records

A woman who was raped by an Uber driver in India in 2014 is suing the ride-hailing company and three current and former executives, claiming they breached her privacy by obtaining and publicizing her medical records.

Nestlé Exploring Sale of U.S. Candy Business

Nestlé said it is considering selling its U.S. confectionery business, which includes Butterfinger, Baby Ruth and Crunch bars. The possible sale wouldn't involve Nestlé's much larger global chocolate business, which includes Kit Kat and Nesquik.

Facebook Boosts A.I. to Block Terrorist Propaganda

New software is tasked with identifying videos, photos, language and users that need to be removed, at times without human moderators.

