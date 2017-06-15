Nestlé Exploring Sale of U.S. Candy Business

Continue Reading Below

Nestlé said it is considering selling its U.S. confectionery business, which includes Butterfinger, Baby Ruth and Crunch bars. But the possible sale wouldn't involve Nestlé's much larger global chocolate business, which includes Kit Kat and Nesquik.

Facebook Boosts A.I. to Block Terrorist Propaganda

New software is tasked with identifying videos, photos, language and users that need to be removed, at times without human moderators.

Takata Nears Bankruptcy Filing

Takata Corp., the Japanese automotive supplier of rupture-prone air bags, is in the final stages of preparing to file for bankruptcy protection to address mounting liabilities stemming from an unprecedented recall, said a person familiar with the matter.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Nike to Cut Jobs as It Combats Sneaker Slump

Nike is cutting more than 1,000 global jobs as part of a restructuring to help the sneaker giant battle slowing sales.

Justice Department Clears Way for Dow-DuPont Merger

Dow Chemical Co. and DuPont Co. said Thursday their delayed merger has won approval from the U.S. Justice Department, clearing the way for the deal to close without further divestitures.

U.S. Targets $540 Million of New Assets in 1MDB Fraud Case

Prosecutors broadened efforts to recover assets they allege were bought with money stolen in a Malaysian financial scandal, filing suits to seize jewelry given to model Miranda Kerr and artwork given to Leonardo DiCaprio.

Rape Victim Sues Uber Over Handling of Medical Records

A woman who was raped by an Uber driver in India in 2014 is suing the ride-hailing company and three current and former executives, claiming they breached her privacy by obtaining and publicizing her medical records.

Fiat Chrysler Recalls Nearly 300,000 Minivans

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said Thursday it is recalling nearly 300,000 minivans to fix faulty wiring that could lead air bags to deploy unintentionally, a condition it linked to eight injuries.

Kroger Shares Slide as Grocer Is Battered by Price Fight

Kroger's shares fell 18%, on track for their steepest one-day drop in more than 17 years, as the company reported lower sales at longstanding stores for the second straight quarter and cut its earnings outlook.

BP Forges Ahead With Deepwater Gas Field Plans in India

BP is pushing ahead with long-delayed efforts to develop natural gas offshore India in a $6 billion investment with India's Reliance Industries.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)