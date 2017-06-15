Italy's Atlantia Formally Launches Offer for Spain's Abertis

Italian infrastructure group Atlantia SpA on Thursday formally launched its EUR16.3 billion offer for Spain's Abertis Infraestructuras SA, a deal that would create the world's biggest toll-road operator.

Atlantia announced in mid-May that the operation would be a cash-and-share offer for the Spanish company. The Italian company said on Thursday it would consider an all-cash offer if it previously asks Spain's market regulator to modify the terms of the offer.

Abertis has said it won't respond to the offer until it is legally required to do so within a period of at least several months.

Atlantia maintained its offer at EUR16.40 per Abertis share.

June 15, 2017 15:06 ET (19:06 GMT)