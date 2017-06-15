Industrials Flat After Production Survey - Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies were flat after an output survey. Industrial production -- a measure of output at factories, mines and utilities -- was unchanged from the prior month, the Federal Reserve said Thursday. Other surveys showed a mixed picture in Europe. "Disappointing industrial production in Italy, France and Spain was offset by strong readings in Germany, Netherlands, Belgium and Portugal," said analysts at brokerage Credit Suisse, in a research note. In New York state, however, the manufacturing sector appeared to spring to life in June. The Empire State's general business conditions index rose 20.8 points to 19.8 in June. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected the index would rise to four. The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's index of general business activity covering factories in the region fell to 27.6 from 38.8 in May. Readings above zero indicate expansion.
