China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, June 15 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 659,528 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jun-17 - - - 12,290 12,290 0 0 250
Jul-17 12,795 12,795 12,695 12,755 12,630 125 6 116
Aug-17 12,845 12,845 12,700 12,730 12,745 -15 18 78
Sep-17 12,905 12,965 12,685 12,820 12,685 135 594,424 454,764
Oct-17 12,990 13,035 12,805 12,970 12,855 115 64 134
Nov-17 13,040 13,040 12,790 12,895 12,715 180 802 2,986
Jan-18 14,975 15,030 14,780 14,900 14,715 185 63,790 68,534
Mar-18 - - - 15,085 15,085 0 0 102
Apr-18 15,160 15,160 15,105 15,150 15,040 110 18 38
May-18 15,225 15,270 15,020 15,135 14,965 170 406 1,322
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
