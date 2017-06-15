On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Thursday, June 15 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 659,528 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jun-17 - - - 12,290 12,290 0 0 250

Jul-17 12,795 12,795 12,695 12,755 12,630 125 6 116

Aug-17 12,845 12,845 12,700 12,730 12,745 -15 18 78

Sep-17 12,905 12,965 12,685 12,820 12,685 135 594,424 454,764

Oct-17 12,990 13,035 12,805 12,970 12,855 115 64 134

Nov-17 13,040 13,040 12,790 12,895 12,715 180 802 2,986

Jan-18 14,975 15,030 14,780 14,900 14,715 185 63,790 68,534

Mar-18 - - - 15,085 15,085 0 0 102

Apr-18 15,160 15,160 15,105 15,150 15,040 110 18 38

May-18 15,225 15,270 15,020 15,135 14,965 170 406 1,322

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

