2016 US Open Champ Dustin Johnson: Golf is all about image

2016 U.S. Open Champion Dustin Johnson on Wednesday discussed why it’s important that golfers maintain their self-image on and off the course.

“Image is a big part of golf and that’s why you know we get all of these great sponsors because golf has such a great image so you have to take care of yourself off the course,” he told FOX Business’ Liz Claman.

The former U.S. Open champ discoursed how he keeps up his own self-image.

“I don’t really have to do anything anymore. I just stick to my routines, working out, practicing hanging out with the family, [and] that’s the best thing for me,” he said.

Johnson also discussed what he needs to do in order to win a second U.S. Open.

“I need to putt it better; period. I played well enough today to shoot a good score. I just really putted terribly… and I missed a lot of great looks for birdie that I had and I felt I was hitting pretty good putts my speed was just a little bit off today though,” he said.

