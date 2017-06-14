What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Sessions told a Senate panel that he never met with Russian officials to discuss the presidential campaign and defended his role in firing Comey.

The White House pushed back on suggestions that Trump has considered firing special counsel Mueller.

Trump has given the Pentagon unilateral authority to send thousands of new American troops to Afghanistan at its discretion.

The White House secretly sent a diplomatic mission to North Korea to recover an imprisoned U.S. citizen who was in a life-threatening coma.

Trump's plan to slash the State Department budget won't clear Congress, senators told Tillerson.

Establishment candidates won Virginia's gubernatorial primaries. Northam and Gillespie got the Democratic and GOP nods, respectively.

GOP senators raced to bridge divisions over rickety insurance markets and billions in subsidies in their pursuit of a health-care deal.

Britain's May met with the head of a Northern Irish party as she sought a deal to stay in power.

French leader Macron said the door is still open for the U.K. to stay in the EU.

A St. Louis man pleaded guilty to cyberstalking and making hoax bomb threats to Jewish centers.

A former Rio governor was sentenced to 14 years in prison for corruption and money laundering.

June 14, 2017