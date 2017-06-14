What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Uber's Kalanick said he would take an indefinite leave, as the firm announced changes to its workplace culture. Later, Bonderman resigned as a director over making a sexist remark.

The White House is set to begin its search for the next Federal Reserve chief, a process that will be managed by Goldman veteran Cohn.

A Treasury report on bank oversight is raising industry expectations that the postcrisis era of heightened regulation is over.

Anbang said its chief had handed over his duties for personal reasons, hours after a media report said he could be in trouble with Beijing.

IBM said it has paired with BMW to provide cloud-based data management for BMW's connected car initiative.

Fiat Chrysler vehicles produced much higher diesel emissions on the road than in the lab, researchers found.

Verizon said it had completed its acquisition of Yahoo's core internet assets. Yahoo's Mayer resigned.

A tech rebound lifted the Dow and S&P 500 to new records. The blue chips rose 92.80 to 21328.47.

Blink Health ended a deal with Express Scripts over a discount program for patients taking Lilly's insulin.

Neiman Marcus said sale talks have ended and that it would stay independent.

Berkshire has violated Texas law by owning both auto dealerships and an RV maker, the state said.

