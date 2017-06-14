Tech Down as Concerns About Mega Cap Valuations Linger -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies fell as concerns lingered about the valuations of mega cap stocks in the wake of a dizzying run-up in the first half of the year. Apple shares compounded recent losses and are now more than 7% below their all-time high in May. Some brokers anticipate further gains for the sector, however. Technology, industrial and energy sectors have among the highest portion of their revenue from overseas, a factor that will count in their favor given the outlook for "synchronous" growth and a weakening dollar, said strategists at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 14, 2017 16:37 ET (20:37 GMT)