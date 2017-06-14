Several Shot Near UPS Facility in San Francisco -- Update

Police responded to reports of a shooting near a UPS facility here Wednesday morning.

Police told residents to shelter in place as victims were transported to at least one hospital.

San Francisco police said in a statement released over Twitter that they had "contained the incident & building is secure." Police were searching the building "for additional victims and witnesses."

According to local media reports, five people were shot and a gunman was in custody following the incident shortly after 9 a.m. in the city's densely crowded Potrero Hill district.

A spokesman for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital told the Associated Press that the hospital received victims but didn't release information about the number or their conditions.

The shooting took place just hours after the mass shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va.

Few details were immediately available about the alleged shooter or the condition of the victims.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Several people were shot, and some possibly killed, at a UPS facility here Wednesday morning.

Police swarmed the area and ordered residents to shelter in place.

San Francisco police said in a statement released over Twitter that they had "contained the incident & building is secure." Police were searching the building "for additional victims and witnesses."

In a statement Wednesday, UPS said it "confirms there was an incident involving 4 employees within the company's facility in San Francisco earlier this morning." The company said there are "potentially multiple deaths, although individuals were transported to the hospital so we are unsure of their status at this time."

The company said it is cooperating with law enforcement but couldn't identify any of the people involved "pending the police investigation."

Natalie Godwin, a spokeswoman for UPS based in Atlanta, said the facility is a package sorting hub and delivery center. The company employs 350 people there, she said.

According to local media reports, the incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. in the city's densely crowded Potrero Hill district.

A spokesman for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital told the Associated Press that the hospital received victims but didn't release information about the number or their conditions.

Police closed down blocks surrounding the UPS center and helicopters circled overhead as employees lined up a block away.

The shooting took place just hours after the mass shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va.

Details weren't immediately available about the alleged shooter.

June 14, 2017 14:51 ET (18:51 GMT)