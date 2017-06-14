S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures, June 14 -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange September S&P 500 Futures
2443.00 -- lifetime high
2439.00 -- previous day's high
2438.00 -- previous day's close
2433.93 -- second pivot-point resistance
2433.18 -- 4-day moving average
2432.06 -- 9-day moving average
2430.57 -- first pivot-point resistance
2428.90 -- previous day's low
2421.17 -- first pivot-point support
2417.58 -- 18-day moving average
2415.13 -- second pivot-point support
2412.00 -- previous month's high
2358.25 -- 100-day moving average
2350.00 -- previous month's low
1791.10 -- lifetime low
69.26 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 13
64.57 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 12
65.46 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 9
66.95 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 8
==============================================================
CME Nasdaq-100 September Futures
5907.50 -- lifetime high
5825.22 -- 9-day moving average
5812.50 -- second pivot-point resistance
5768.50 -- previous day's high
5767.25 -- first pivot-point resistance
5660.00 -- first pivot-point support
5598.00 -- second pivot-point support
5824.50 -- previous month's high
5793.10 -- 18-day moving average
5759.25 -- previous day's close
5715.00 -- previous day's low
5557.00 -- previous month's low
4599.00 -- lifetime low
52.32 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 13
47.86 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 12
50.47 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 9
74.66 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 8
June 14, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)