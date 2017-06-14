On Our Radar

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures, June 14 -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange September S&P 500 Futures

2443.00 -- lifetime high

2439.00 -- previous day's high

2438.00 -- previous day's close

2433.93 -- second pivot-point resistance

2433.18 -- 4-day moving average

2432.06 -- 9-day moving average

2430.57 -- first pivot-point resistance

2428.90 -- previous day's low

2421.17 -- first pivot-point support

2417.58 -- 18-day moving average

2415.13 -- second pivot-point support

2412.00 -- previous month's high

2358.25 -- 100-day moving average

2350.00 -- previous month's low

1791.10 -- lifetime low

69.26 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 13

64.57 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 12

65.46 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 9

66.95 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 8

==============================================================

CME Nasdaq-100 September Futures

5907.50 -- lifetime high

5825.22 -- 9-day moving average

5812.50 -- second pivot-point resistance

5768.50 -- previous day's high

5767.25 -- first pivot-point resistance

5660.00 -- first pivot-point support

5598.00 -- second pivot-point support

5824.50 -- previous month's high

5793.10 -- 18-day moving average

5759.25 -- previous day's close

5715.00 -- previous day's low

5557.00 -- previous month's low

4599.00 -- lifetime low

52.32 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 13

47.86 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 12

50.47 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 9

74.66 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 8

June 14, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)