Fed Raises Rates, Sets Out Plan to Shrink Asset Holdings Beginning This Year

The Federal Reserve said it would raise short-term interest rates and spelled out in greater detail its plans to start slowly shrinking its $4.5 trillion portfolio of bonds and other assets this year.

Stocks Seesaw After Fed Decision to Raise Rates

U.S. stocks swung between slight gains and losses after the Federal Reserve decided to raise interest rates.

U.S. Consumer Price Slumber Clouds Rate Picture

U.S. consumer prices are rising at the slowest pace in half a year, a complication for the Federal Reserve as it balances soft inflation readings against signs the labor market is at or near full employment.

U.S. Retail Sales Fell 0.3% in May

Americans broadly reduced spending at retailers in May, dealing the latest setback to an economy struggling to shift into faster growth.

Oil Prices Slide After Inventory Numbers Disappoint

Crude prices dropped near a seven-month low on Wednesday after U.S. inventory data failed to convince investors that the global oil supply glut is easing.

Saudi Aramco IPO Plans Slowed Over Where to List

A divide between Saudi Arabia's ruling family and executives of the state oil company over where to list is slowing the march toward a planned 2018 IPO, which could value Aramco as high as $2 trillion.

Britain, Not France, Risks Being 'Sick Man' of Europe

Following the very different outcomes of this month's elections in France and the U.K., the tables have been turned, Simon Nixon writes, with Britain facing increased economic uncertainty and France poised for higher growth.

Fed Considers Easing Capital Rule Seen as Hampering Swaps Market

An esoteric requirement that bankers and some U.S. officials have long said discourages firms from participating in the derivatives market-and makes the financial system less safe-is on the regulatory chopping block.

Global Oil Glut Won't Subside in 2017, IEA Says

The global oil glut is here to stay through 2017 as OPEC's efforts to restrain petroleum production have hit a wall in the U.S., the International Energy Agency said.

A Hawkish Fed Tone Could Take Nugget From Gold Price

An unexpectedly hawkish Federal Reserve could put significant pressure on the price of gold and push the metal to as low as $1200 a troy ounce, some analysts say.

June 14, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)