Federal Reserve Expected to Deliver Rate Increase

The Federal Reserve is likely to raise short-term interest rates by a quarter percentage point after its two-day policy meeting concludes Wednesday. The central bank also will release new projections for the economy and interest rates, and could announce plans for shrinking its balance sheet.

Stocks Steady Ahead of Fed Decision

U.S. stocks were steady while government bonds rallied and the dollar fell ahead of a closely watched announcement on interest rates from the Federal Reserve.

Oil Prices Slide After Inventory Numbers Disappoint

Crude prices dropped near a seven-month low on Wednesday after U.S. inventory data failed to convince investors that the global oil supply glut is easing.

U.S. Retail Sales Fell 0.3% in May

Americans broadly reduced spending at retailers in May, dealing the latest setback to an economy struggling to shift into faster growth.

Saudi Aramco IPO Plans Slowed Over Where to List

A divide between Saudi Arabia's ruling family and executives of the state oil company over where to list is slowing the march toward a planned 2018 IPO, which could value Aramco as high as $2 trillion.

U.S. Consumer Price Slumber Clouds Rate Picture

U.S. consumer prices are rising at the slowest pace in half a year, a complication for the Federal Reserve as it balances soft inflation readings against signs the labor market is at or near full employment.

Fed Considers Easing Capital Rule Seen as Hampering Swaps Market

An esoteric requirement that bankers and some U.S. officials have long said discourages firms from participating in the derivatives market-and makes the financial system less safe-is on the regulatory chopping block.

Global Oil Glut Won't Subside in 2017, IEA Says

The global oil glut is here to stay through 2017 as OPEC's efforts to restrain petroleum production have hit a wall in the U.S., the International Energy Agency said.

A Hawkish Fed Tone Could Take Nugget From Gold Price

An unexpectedly hawkish Federal Reserve could put significant pressure on the price of gold and push the metal to as low as $1200 a troy ounce, some analysts say.

Import Growth Slows at U.S. West Coast Container Ports

Import growth slowed in May at the nation's dominant West Coast container ports, as broad changes in the global ocean shipping sector appeared to shift supply chain routes toward the East Coast.

June 14, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)