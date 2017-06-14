Federal Reserve Expected to Deliver Rate Increase

The Federal Reserve is likely to raise short-term interest rates by a quarter percentage point after its two-day policy meeting concludes Wednesday. The central bank also will release new projections for the economy and interest rates, and could announce plans for shrinking its balance sheet.

Fed Considers Easing Capital Rule Seen as Hampering Swaps Market

An esoteric requirement that bankers and some U.S. officials have long said discourages firms from participating in the derivatives market-and makes the financial system less safe-is on the regulatory chopping block.

Markets Steady Ahead of Fed Decision

Stocks, bonds and currency markets were mostly steady ahead of a closely watched announcement from the Federal Reserve and fresh readings on the U.S. economy.

Germany Sees First Applications from Banks Wanting to Move Due to Brexit

German authorities have seen the first applications for banking licenses from financial institutions wanting to relocate after the U.K.'s exit from the European Union, a member of the Deutsche Bundesbank's board said in an interview.

Weidmann Warns Against European Safe Bond

A proposal to create a new class of European safe bonds could be seen as a "stepping stone" toward mutualizing the eurozone's government debt, Germany's central-bank president Jens Weidmann warned.

Global Oil Glut Won't Subside in 2017, Says IEA

The global oil glut is here to stay through 2017 as OPEC's efforts to restrain petroleum production have hit a wall in the U.S., the International Energy Agency said.

Eurozone Industrial Output Keeps Rising

Output at the eurozone's factories, mines and utilities rose for the second straight month in April, a sign that its more rapid recovery has continued into the second quarter.

Iceland's Central Bank Cuts Rates on Strong Króna

Iceland's central bank cut its key interest rate by another 0.25 percentage points, as a firming national currency continued to weigh on the island's inflation outlook.

Markets Await Fed Moves to Trim Balance Sheet

With the Fed on track to announce a strategy for shrinking its big bondholdings, attention is shifting from how it will work to how it will affect financial markets: Will it be a snooze or a storm?

Market Calm Unnerves Investors Awaiting Fed Shift on $4.5 Trillion Balance Sheet

Investor anxiety over the Federal Reserve's likely move to reduce its $4.5 trillion in assets stems in part from the unusual calm in markets and the feeling that may not last.

