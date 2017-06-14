Markets Await Fed Moves to Trim Balance Sheet

Continue Reading Below

With the Fed on track to announce a strategy for shrinking its big bondholdings, attention is shifting from how it will work to how it will affect financial markets: Will it be a snooze or a storm?

Market Calm Unnerves Investors Awaiting Fed Shift on $4.5 Trillion Balance Sheet

Investor anxiety over the Federal Reserve's likely move to reduce its $4.5 trillion in assets stems in part from the unusual calm in markets and the feeling that may not last.

China's Economic-Growth Revamp May Be Working

A snapshot of China's economy in May showed some success for Beijing in its bid to prevent growth from declining too rapidly in an important political year.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Global Stocks Hobbled by Tech Weakness

Stock markets struggled to find direction on Wednesday, as technology stocks pulled back amid caution as investors looked to the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting.

Bank of Japan Seeks to Learn From Fed's Taper Tantrum

The Bank of Japan is taking baby steps toward detailing its exit strategy despite the continuing gulf between consumer prices that are barely rising and an inflation target of 2%.

Trump Administration's Bank Plan Heralds End of Crisis Era

The Trump administration's new plan for bank oversight is raising industry expectations that a postcrisis era of increased regulation is over.

Survey Shows Fed Balance-Sheet Reduction Not Priced Into Markets

Markets aren't ready for the Federal Reserve to start shrinking its big asset portfolio later this year, according to a recent survey by a policy research firm.

Elizabeth Warren Calls for Targeted Deregulation of Community Banks

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) said Senate Democrats are willing to pursue targeted changes for regulations affecting community banks and credit unions as Congress moves to review postcrisis financial regulations.

Commercial Mortgage Borrowers Finding It Harder to Pay Debts

Commercial real estate owners paid off maturing loans at a slower rate in May as they found it harder to refinance their buildings, according to Morningstar Credit Ratings LLC.

Treasury Plans Additional Reports on Financial Oversight

The Treasury Department isn't done studying oversight of the financial industry, said Craig Phillips, the counselor to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2017 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)