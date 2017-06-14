Markets Await Fed Moves to Trim Balance Sheet

With the Fed on track to announce a strategy for shrinking its big bondholdings, attention is shifting from how it will work to how it will affect financial markets: Will it be a snooze or a storm?

Investor anxiety over the Federal Reserve's likely move to reduce its $4.5 trillion in assets stems in part from the unusual calm in markets and the feeling that may not last.

Fed Considers Easing Capital Rule Seen as Hampering Swaps Market

An esoteric requirement that bankers and some U.S. officials have long said discourages firms from participating in the derivatives market-and makes the financial system less safe-is on the regulatory chopping block.

York Capital Names Two Eventual Successors for Founder Jamie Dinan

Jamie Dinan has named two successors to lead his hedge-fund firm York Capital Management in the future.

IBM Launches Watson for Financial Regulation

IBM on Wednesday formally launched a Watson product for financial regulation, rolling out artificial-intelligence tools to help financial institutions comply with rules and detect possible financial crimes.

Investors Love European Stocks-Now They Love the Euro Too

Once, investors who wanted to bet on Europe's stocks and bonds often did so while hedging against sharp changes in the euro-a sign they weren't confident about the currency. But that appears to have changed this year.

Bank of Japan Seeks to Learn From Fed's Taper Tantrum

The Bank of Japan is taking baby steps toward detailing its exit strategy despite the continuing gulf between consumer prices that are barely rising and an inflation target of 2%.

Determining When Rate Rises Are 'Well Under Way' Key to Balance-Sheet Moves

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday could flesh out when it will be appropriate to start reducing its balance sheet, a move officials have said they won't undertake until the process of raising interest rates is "well under way."

Once-Highflying Anbang Chief Isn't Able to Do His Job

Anbang Insurance said Chairman and Chief Executive Wu Xiaohui handed over his duties for personal reasons, hours after a media report said he could be in trouble with the Chinese government.

Trump Administration's Bank Plan Heralds End of Crisis Era

The Trump administration's new plan for bank oversight is raising industry expectations that a postcrisis era of increased regulation is over.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2017 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)