Markets Await Fed Moves to Trim Balance Sheet

Continue Reading Below

With the Fed on track to announce a strategy for shrinking its big bondholdings, attention is shifting from how it will work to how it will affect financial markets: Will it be a snooze or a storm?

Market Calm Unnerves Investors Awaiting Fed Shift on $4.5 Trillion Balance Sheet

Investor anxiety over the Federal Reserve's likely move to reduce its $4.5 trillion in assets stems in part from the unusual calm in markets and the feeling that may not last.

Bank of Japan Seeks to Learn From Fed's Taper Tantrum

The Bank of Japan is taking baby steps toward detailing its exit strategy despite the continuing gulf between consumer prices that are barely rising and an inflation target of 2%.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

IBM Launches Watson for Financial Regulation

IBM on Wednesday formally launched a Watson product for financial regulation, rolling out artificial-intelligence tools to help financial institutions comply with rules and detect possible financial crimes.

Once-Highflying Anbang Chief Isn't Able to Do His Job

Anbang Insurance said Chairman and Chief Executive Wu Xiaohui handed over his duties for personal reasons, hours after a media report said he could be in trouble with the Chinese government.

Survey Shows Fed Balance-Sheet Reduction Not Priced Into Markets

Markets aren't ready for the Federal Reserve to start shrinking its big asset portfolio later this year, according to a recent survey by a policy research firm.

Trump Administration's Bank Plan Heralds End of Crisis Era

The Trump administration's new plan for bank oversight is raising industry expectations that a postcrisis era of increased regulation is over.

Treasury Plans Additional Reports on Financial Oversight

The Treasury Department isn't done studying oversight of the financial industry, said Craig Phillips, the counselor to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Elizabeth Warren Calls for Targeted Deregulation of Community Banks

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) said Senate Democrats are willing to pursue targeted changes for regulations affecting community banks and credit unions as Congress moves to review postcrisis financial regulations.

Trump Financial Blueprint Will Help Senators Craft Regulatory Rollback, Lawmaker Says

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo (R., Idaho) on Tuesday said the Trump administration's broad blueprint for rolling back postcrisis rules will help senators craft a bipartisan financial overhaul.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2017 07:16 ET (11:16 GMT)