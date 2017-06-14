Mattel CEO's First Big Test: What to Do With the Dividend

Margo Georgiadis, Mattel Inc.'s new chief executive, is set to meet with analysts today about whether the toy maker will cut its generous shareholder dividend as it tries to recover from a disappointing year.

Nike, Universal Studios, Sanrio in EU Antitrust Probe

The EU's antitrust regulator opened three separate formal investigations into licensing and distribution practices by Nike, Japan's Sanrio, and Universal Studios in Europe, the latest salvo by the watchdog in its bid to tear down barriers for consumers shopping online in the bloc.

Fiat Chrysler Looks to Bring Muscle Back to Motor City

The U.S.-Italian car maker bets big on horsepower with its latest launches, as compact cars fall out of favor. But it comes at a cost.

Activist Investor: BHP Board Presided Over Destruction of Market Value

Activist investor Elliott Management accused longstanding BHP Billiton board members of standing by while billions of dollars in market value were erased in recent years.

IBM Launches Watson for Financial Regulation

IBM on Wednesday formally launched a Watson product for financial regulation, rolling out artificial-intelligence tools to help financial institutions comply with rules and detect possible financial crimes.

IBM to Help BMW Ride on the Cloud

International Business Machines Corp. said Wednesday it is working with BMW to provide cloud-based data management for the German automaker's recently launched connected car initiative, a move by the centenarian tech giant.

5 Things to Watch in Kroger Results

Kroger, the world's third-largest retailer, reports first-quarter earnings on Thursday at a challenging time for grocers. Here are five things to watch.

Clarke Challenges JHL Bid for Mountain Pass Mine

Virginia entrepreneur Tom Clarke has sought to disqualify a bidding consortium led by JHL Capital Group from a planned auction of the sole U.S. source of rare earths, the Mountain Pass mine in California.

Soupman Inc. of 'Seinfeld' Fame Seeks Bankruptcy Protection

Soupman Inc., of "Seinfeld" fame, filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday, just weeks after a top company executive was indicted on charges of tax evasion.

Global Advertising Growth to Slow Slightly This Year

Worldwide advertising revenue growth is expected to decline slightly this year, dragged down by more traditional mediums like television and print and a slowdown in the U.S. and U.K.

