Housing Starts Seen Up -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Continue Reading Below

The FOMC meeting statement is scheduled for release Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 10 240K (19) 245K

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

0830 Import Prices May -0.1% (11) +0.5%

0830 NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy Jun 4.0 (15) -1.0

0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Jun 23.5 (16) 38.8

0915 Industrial Production May +0.1% (24) +1.0%

0915 Capacity Utilization May 76.7% (19) 76.7%

1000 Housing Mkt Index Jun 70 (17) 70

Friday 0830 Housing Starts May 1.21M (25) 1.17M

-- percent change May +3.4% -2.6%

0830 Building Permits May 1.24M (15) 1.23M

-- percent change May +0.8% -2.5%

1000 Consumer Sentiment Jun 97.0 (12) 97.1*

(Preliminary)

*End-May Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2017 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)