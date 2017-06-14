Gunman Kills Three, Then Self, At UPS Facility in San Francisco

A gunman shot and killed three workers in a United Parcel Service warehouse facility here Wednesday morning, before turning the weapon on himself.

Continue Reading Below

The suspected shooter, whose identity hasn't been released, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police said. The shooter was wearing a UPS uniform, police said, though officials said they couldn't confirm if he was a UPS employee.

Two others were injured in the attack, police said. UPS said it was "unsure of their status at this time."

In a statement, the company confirmed "a shooting incident involving six employees within the company's San Francisco facility."

The Atlanta-based package delivery company said it is cooperating with law enforcement.

Natalie Godwin, a spokeswoman for UPS, said the facility is a package sorting hub and delivery center. The company employs 350 people at that location, according to a company statement.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. PT in the city's densely crowded Potrero Hill district, just hours after a shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va.

Police swarmed the San Francisco neighborhood and ordered residents to shelter in place.

Susana Oriana said she rushed to the scene after she had not heard from her husband, Raul Oriana, who works as a janitor at the UPS center, typically starting work at 4:30 a.m. every morning. She said she called his cellphone several times this morning after hearing about the shooting and she couldn't get through to him.

"I hope he is okay," she said. "But the truth is I don't know if his phone is off, I don't know anything. this is not typical."

Police closed down blocks surrounding the UPS center and helicopters circled overhead as employees lined up a block away.

Workers in nearby businesses put on lockdown by police watched a chaotic scene unfold outside their storefronts.

"I saw UPS employees running, probably 40 to 50 of them," said Susan Johnson, manager at a glass and mirror business across the street. "It was scary. I'm still processing it."

"This is a terrible tragedy. We recognize the impact this shooting is having on the city and UPS," said San Francisco Assistant Police Chief Toney Chaplin, who conducted a brief news conference a block away from the UPS warehouse

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D., Calif.,) said the incident reminded her of when a gunman burst into a law office in downtown San Francisco in 1993, killing eight people and himself. That attack led California to enact some of the toughest gun legislation in the country.

"I was heartbroken to learn that yet another senseless act of gun violence has marred our wonderful City," the senator, who once served as San Francisco mayor, said in a statement.

Paul Ziobro contributed to this article.

Write to Jim Carlton at jim.carlton@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2017 16:06 ET (20:06 GMT)