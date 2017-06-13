WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Jun 13

NORTH KOREA FREES AMERICAN STUDENT SAID TO BE IN COMA

North Korea released an American college student arrested during a visit last year?and sentenced to 15 years in prison, but his family said in a statement they were informed their son is in a coma.

U.K. PRIME MINISTER HOSTS DUP TO FINALIZE MINORITY GOVERNMENT DEAL

British Prime Minister Theresa May met with the head of a small Northern Irish party as she sought to complete an agreement that would enable her to govern with a minority in Parliament but one that could be a risk to peace in Northern Ireland.

AUSTRALIA'S CHINA PREDICAMENT

Increasingly paying the bills Down Under is a country with clashing political values and strategic goals, whose inroads in Australian society is now prompting anxiety.

PANAMA CUTS DIPLOMATIC TIES WITH TAIWAN IN FAVOR OF CHINA

Panama has severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan and established ties with China, reflecting a victory for Beijing in its efforts to isolate Taipei.

DOCTORS FLEE DESPERATE VENEZUELA

Badly needed physicians are among the thousands of people fleeing the economic and political chaos of Venezuela, and places like a remote island town in southern Chile are among the places benefiting.

MORE BRITONS SEEK CITIZENSHIP OF OTHER EU COUNTRIES

The number of British people applying for citizenship in several European Union countries has risen sharply since the U.K. voted to leave the bloc.

EU RAISES STAKES OVER REFUSAL TO TAKE ASYLUM SEEKERS

The European Union's executive on Tuesday launched legal proceedings against Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic for refusing to take in asylum seekers, reigniting a fight that is likely to widen as the bloc seeks unity in negotiations with the U.K. over Brexit.

HUNDREDS, INCLUDING KREMLIN CRITIC ALEXEI NAVALNY, DETAINED AMID PROTESTS

Police detained hundreds of anti-corruption protesters across Russia, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is hoping to harness a surprise surge in rallies against the Kremlin to challenge President Vladimir Putin in elections next year.

