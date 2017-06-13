Sky Secures Pact to Broadcast European Football Tournament

U.K. telecommunications company Sky PLC (SKY.LN) said Tuesday its German unit Sky Deutschland has secured rights to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, a European club football competition, in Germany and Austria.

Continue Reading Below

Sky Deutschland will broadcast the 2018/19 through 2020/21 seasons across satellite, cable, IPTV, web and mobile platforms, the company said.

Shares of Sky at 0939 GMT down 0.1% lower at 976 pence.

Write to Tapan Panchal at tapan.panchal@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2017 06:01 ET (10:01 GMT)