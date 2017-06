Oil Falls After OPEC Says Its Output Picked Up in May

Oil prices turned lower Tuesday after Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said it had produced more crude in May.

OPEC said its output rose 1% to 32.14 million barrels a day in May, led by increases in Libya, Nigeria and Iraq, according to its closely watched monthly report.

U.S. crude futures fell 42 cents, or 0.91%, to $45.66 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent, the global benchmark, fell 30 cents, or 0.62%, to $47.99 on ICE Futures Europe.

The output increases come even as the cartel is trying to convince market participants that its cuts are reducing the size of a glut that has weighed on the market for nearly three years.

"It doesn't sound good by any stretch of the imagination. It's not good to see them adding barrels," said Bob Yawger, director of the Futures Division of Mizuho Securities USA.

OPEC and major non-U.S. producers such as Russia agreed to reduce their production by 1.8 million barrels a day starting in January. Even though the deal was recently extended to next March, investors' faith has faded as analysts say U.S. shale producers have boosted output, slowing OPEC's efforts and keeping the world awash with oil.

Rising production in Nigeria and Libya has been anticipated, as those countries were exempted from the production-reduction pact.

Saudi Arabia, OPEC's biggest producer and the world's biggest exporter, also raised its production slightly in May, according to secondary sources cited by OPEC.

But Saudi Arabia's energy minister said Sunday that he is confident that market rebalancing will soon gather steam. The country is looking to cut its shipments to key markets, including the U.S., where any increase in inventories can prompt a major selloff.

The state-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Co. has been raising prices for U.S. customers and expects exports to the U.S. to fall to a nearly three-decade low in July. Seasonally, Saudi Arabia's exports are lower over the summer when its domestic demand for power peaks.

But some said the move won't change much.

"In itself it's something that was expected, I think it would have had greater impact if it was done three months ago," said Olivier Jakob at Switzerland-based consultancy Petromatrix.

Gasoline futures edged down 0.96 cent, or 0.65%, to $1.4784 a gallon. Diesel futures rose 0.32 cent, or 0.22%, to $1.4286 a gallon.

Summer Said and Jenny W. Hsu contributed to this article.

Write to Alison Sider at alison.sider@wsj.com and Sarah McFarlane at sarah.mcfarlane@wsj.com

