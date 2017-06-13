Treasury Report Raises Expectations Era of Increased Oversight is Over

The Trump administration's new plan for bank oversight is raising industry expectations that a postcrisis era of increased regulation is over.

Survey Shows Fed Balance-Sheet Reduction Not Priced Into Markets

Markets aren't ready for the Federal Reserve to start shrinking its big asset portfolio later this year, according to a recent survey by a policy research firm.

Elizabeth Warren Calls for Targeted Deregulation of Community Banks

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) said Senate Democrats are willing to pursue targeted changes for regulations affecting community banks and credit unions as Congress moves to review postcrisis financial regulations.

Commercial Mortgage Borrowers Finding It Harder to Pay Debts

Commercial real estate owners paid off maturing loans at a slower rate in May as they found it harder to refinance their buildings, according to Morningstar Credit Ratings LLC.

Treasury Plans Additional Reports on Financial Oversight

The Treasury Department isn't done studying oversight of the financial industry, said Craig Phillips, the counselor to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

ECB's Smets: Durable Inflation Signal Needed to End Stimulus

The European Central Bank is seeking signs of a durable rise in the eurozone's inflation rate to determine whether it is time to unwind massive monetary stimulus measures, a top policy maker said.

Trump Financial Blueprint Will Help Senators Craft Regulatory Rollback, Lawmaker Says

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo (R., Idaho) on Tuesday said the Trump administration's broad blueprint for rolling back postcrisis rules will help senators craft a bipartisan financial overhaul.

Senate Republicans Push to Reach Health Deal

Senate Republicans are racing to bridge divisions over rickety insurance markets and billions of dollars in insurance subsidies in their pursuit of a health-care deal.

Where Banks Win Big Under the Mnuchin Plan

The Treasury Department's proposals to overhaul financial regulation offer banks, especially the biggest, potentially significant relief when it comes to how much capital they must hold.

Oil Rises Ahead of U.S. Stockpiles Data

Oil prices ended higher ahead of data on U.S. oil stockpiles due to be released Wednesday, which investors are betting will show that inventories fell.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2017 21:15 ET (01:15 GMT)