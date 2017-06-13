U.S. Stocks Boosted by Recovering Technology Shares

A recovery in the shares of technology companies helped lift U.S. stock indexes Tuesday.

Treasury Report Raises Expectations Era of Increased Oversight is Over

The Trump administration's new plan for bank oversight is raising industry expectations that a postcrisis era of increased regulation is over.

Senate Republicans Consider Keeping Elements of ACA Tax Credits

Senate Republicans are considering retaining core elements of the Affordable Care Act's tax subsidies for health insurance in order to preserve restrictions on abortion funding, Senate GOP aides said Tuesday.

Oil Falls After OPEC Says Its Crude Output Picked Up in May

Oil prices turned lower Tuesday after Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said it had produced more crude in May.

Survey Shows Fed Balance-Sheet Reduction Not Priced Into Markets

Markets aren't ready for the Federal Reserve to start shrinking its big asset portfolio later this year, according to a recent survey by a policy research firm.

U.S. Producer Prices Flat in May

The producer-price index for final demand, measuring changes in the prices that U.S. companies receive for their goods and services, remained unchanged in May from the prior month, matching economists' expectations, the Labor Department said.

ECB Moves Some Reserves to Yuan From Dollars

The European Central Bank said it switched EUR500 million ($560 million) of its foreign-currency reserves into yuan from U.S. dollars, marking the central bank's first investment in the Chinese currency.

ECB's Smets: Durable Inflation Signal Needed to End Stimulus

The European Central Bank is seeking signs of a durable rise in the eurozone's inflation rate to determine whether it is time to unwind massive monetary stimulus measures, a top policy maker said.

BOC's Poloz Confident 2015 Rate Cuts Have 'Done Their Work'

Bank of Canada Gov. Stephen Poloz in a Canadian Broadcasting Corp. interview said the rate cuts it delivered in 2015 "have done their work, " reinforcing a "hawkish" message the central bank delivered a day earlier that pushed the Canadian dollar upward.

Elizabeth Warren Calls for Targeted Deregulation of Community Banks

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) said Senate Democrats are willing to pursue targeted changes for regulations affecting community banks and credit unions as Congress moves to review postcrisis financial regulations.

June 13, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)