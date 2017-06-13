Global Shares Lifted by Recovering Technology Stocks

A recovery in the shares of technology companies helped lift global stock markets Tuesday ahead of a closely watched Federal Reserve meeting.

Beneath the Uneasy Peace Between Trump and Yellen

The U.S.'s two most powerful economic-policy players-the president and leader of the central bank-are off to a surprisingly smooth start.

Saudi Arabia Cuts U.S. Oil Exports to Ease Supply Glut

The kingdom is slashing its U.S. oil exports to a near three-decade low for this time of the year, intensifying its efforts to reduce bloated inventories that have been pummeling crude prices.

Europe's First Brexit Shot: It Wants Clearing Back From London

Europe fired its first broadside at the City of London since the Brexit vote, making a grab for the U.K.'s vast clearing market.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Tech Analysts Rule Out a Dot-com Type Bubble

Oil Stems Losses as Saudi Arabia Cuts Exports

Oil prices on built on Monday's modest gains, supported by reports that Saudi Arabia will cut its supplies to Asia and the U.S., even as investors remain skeptical that production cuts led by Middle Eastern producers and Russia are helping to alleviate a years-long market glut.

U.K. Households Squeezed as Inflation Jumps

Consumer prices in the U.K. rose in May at the fastest annual rate for almost four years, intensifying a squeeze on households just as the country faces a prolonged spell of political uncertainty.

OPEC Oil Production Rose in May

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said it produced more crude oil in May, underscoring the fragility of the cartel's agreement with other big producers to cut output and stabilize a slumping market.

Trump Team Proposes Broad Rethink of Financial Rulebook

The Trump administration proposed a wide-ranging rethink of the rules governing the U.S. financial sector in a report that makes scores of recommendations that have been on the banking industry's wish list for years.

China's Bond Yields Throw Another Curve

In the latest sign of stress in China's market, yields on 10-year government bonds fell to 3.55%, well below the one-year debt's 3.61%, a situation unseen since June 2013.

