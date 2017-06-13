Uber CEO Kalanick to Take Leave of Absence

Uber Chief Travis Kalanick will take an indefinite leave of absence from the company amid intense scrutiny over the company's workplace culture, marking a huge shift for the highflying startup.

Neiman Marcus Abandons Effort to Sell Itself

Neiman Marcus CEO Karen Katz said the luxury department store chain is focused on remaining an independent retailer after abandoning efforts for a potential deal to sell itself.

Sprint's Latest Salvo in Wireless Price War: Free, Unlimited Service

Sprint is giving away unlimited wireless service for a year to customers who switch to the No. 4 U.S. carrier, an aggressive move in an already fierce industry price war.

Sears to Cut 400 Corporate Jobs

Sears said it is cutting 400 jobs at its corporate offices as part of its restructuring plan.

Verizon Launches New Ad and Content Unit as Yahoo Deal Closes

Verizon Communications has completed its $4.5 billion acquisition of Yahoo's core internet assets and will merge them with AOL to create a new online media and advertising subsidiary called Oath.

West Virginia University Researchers Find Fiat Chrysler Diesel-Emissions Discrepancies

West Virginia University researchers found Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV vehicles with diesel engines produced significant emissions discrepancies between the road and the lab, resembling earlier conclusions they reached with Volkswagen AG cars that helped expose a long-running deception.

Berkshire Dealerships and RV Maker Broke Texas Law, Regulator Says

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s auto dealerships and recreational-vehicle manufacturer have violated Texas regulations and should lose their licenses, the enforcement division of the state's Department of Motor Vehicles concluded.

Pimco President to Retire, Co-Operating Chiefs Named

Pacific Investment Management announced the retirement of its longtime president, Jay Jacobs, and the appointment of two veteran executives as co-chief operating officers.

GenOn Plant Owners Sue Over NRG-Backed Restructuring

Landlords for two Maryland power plants are accusing GenOn Energy Inc. and its parent NRG Energy Inc. of diverting $400 million that should be used for rent to finance a proposed chapter 11 restructuring plan.

Indonesia Says It Has Tax Deal With Google

Alphabet's Google unit has agreed the amount of tax arrears Indonesia says the technology company hasn't paid since 2009, a government official said.

