Sears to Cut 400 Corporate Jobs

Sears said it is cutting 400 jobs at its corporate offices as part of its restructuring plan.

Pimco President to Retire, Co-Operating Chiefs Named

Pacific Investment Management announced the retirement of its longtime president, Jay Jacobs, and the appointment of two veteran executives as co-chief operating officers.

U.S. Lawsuit Links $2.2 Billion Deal to Malaysian 1MDB Scandal

U.S. authorities are investigating the $2.2 billion purchase of a U.S. energy company by a Middle Eastern government investment fund that was arranged by Goldman Sachs and netted one investor a $300 million windfall in less than a week, according to a government lawsuit and people familiar with the investigation.

Uber to Release Findings of Harassment Probe on Tuesday

An investigation led by the law firm of former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder will come to a head when Uber is lay out the details and recommendations of the probe at a weekly all-staff meeting.

GenOn Plant Owners Sue Over NRG-Backed Restructuring

Landlords for two Maryland power plants are accusing GenOn Energy Inc. and its parent NRG Energy Inc. of diverting $400 million that should be used for rent to finance a proposed chapter 11 restructuring plan.

Indonesia Says It Has Tax Deal With Google

Alphabet's Google unit has agreed the amount of tax arrears Indonesia says the technology company hasn't paid since 2009, a government official said.

Centene to Expand Affordable Care Act Marketplaces

Centene said it will expand its offerings in the Affordable Care Act insurance marketplaces, entering three new states, and bucking a trend of insurers retreating amid uncertainty about the future of the exchanges.

Verizon Launches New Ad and Content Unit as Yahoo Deal Closes

Verizon Communications has completed its $4.5 billion acquisition of Yahoo's core internet assets and will merge them with AOL to create a new online media and advertising subsidiary called Oath.

Investing Firm Tortoise Exploring Potential Sale

Income-investing specialist Tortoise is exploring a potential sale of a majority stake in the firm, Chief Executive Kevin Birzer said.

Italy's Alitalia Airline Files for Bankruptcy in the U.S.

Italy's Alitalia SpA airline filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. Monday, faced with an imminent threat of losing access to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport over unpaid bills.

