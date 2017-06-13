Sears to Cut 400 Corporate Jobs

Sears said it is cutting 400 jobs at its corporate offices as part of its restructuring plan.

U.S. Lawsuit Links $2.2 Billion Deal to Malaysian 1MDB Scandal

U.S. authorities are investigating the $2.2 billion purchase of a U.S. energy company by a Middle Eastern government investment fund that was arranged by Goldman Sachs and netted one investor a $300 million windfall in less than a week, according to a government lawsuit and people familiar with the investigation.

Uber to Release Findings of Harassment Probe on Tuesday

An investigation led by the law firm of former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder will come to a head when Uber is lay out the details and recommendations of the probe at a weekly all-staff meeting.

Verizon Launches New Ad and Content Unit as Yahoo Deal Completes

Verizon Communications has completed its $4.5 billion acquisition of Yahoo's core internet assets and will merge them with AOL to create a new online media and advertising subsidiary called Oath.

Investing Firm Tortoise Exploring Potential Sale

Income-investing specialist Tortoise is exploring a potential sale of a majority stake in the firm, Chief Executive Kevin Birzer said.

Electric-Bus Maker Proterra Raises $55 Million With Eye Toward IPO

Proterra, the electric-bus maker heading toward a possible initial public offering, has raised an additional $55 million in funding from investors including BMW AG's venture-capital arm and Al Gore's investment fund.

GE's Next CEO to Get $5 Million in Target Pay but No Special Stock Award

General Electric Co.'s leadership reshuffle left the company's new chief with target annual pay of $5 million and a runner-up for the job with a shot at more than $7 million in GE shares if he sticks around for five years.

J.Crew Tries to Ease Debt Load as Sales Decline Continues

J.Crew announced a move it hopes will ease its heavy debt load and give it more time to right its business, as the embattled retailer also reported its 11th consecutive quarter of same-store sales declines.

J.P. Morgan Removes NBC News Ads Over Megyn Kelly Interview With Alex Jones

NBC anchor Megyn Kelly's plan to air an interview with right-wing provocateur Alex Jones has caused a firestorm to erupt on social media, but so far advertisers have remained quiet-with at least one notable exception.

Change at GE Likely to Head Off Fight With Trian

The departure of General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt should reduce the tensions that have been brewing with activist investor Trian Fund Management.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2017 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)