Materials Up Ahead of Fed, But Gold Declines - Materials Roundup

Shares of mining companies and other commodities producers rose as traders bet the Federal Reserve wouldn't be as aggressive with rate increases as previously thought.

Gold futures, which are sensitive to moves in rate expectations, fell for a fifth straight session, however.

"Heightened geopolitical uncertainty and political risk buoyed both longer-term investor interest and tactical positioning in gold, but interest started to wane as focus shifted to the June FOMC meeting," Standard Chartered analysts said.

June 13, 2017 16:23 ET (20:23 GMT)