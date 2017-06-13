Indonesia Says It Has Tax Deal With Google

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- Alphabet Inc.'s Google unit has agreed the amount of tax arrears Indonesia says the technology company hasn't paid since 2009, a government official said Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

"Yes, they will pay the taxes as far back as 2009," said Tax Director General Ken Dwijugiasteadi.

Google didn't immediately respond when asked to confirm his statement.

Mr. Dwijugiasteadi declined to specify the amount, which the government last year estimated at around 5.5 trillion rupiah ($415 million). Google disputed the amount.

This marks the first success for the Southeast Asian country in chasing back taxes from international technology companies.

Write to I Made Sentana at i-made.sentana@wsj.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2017 11:53 ET (15:53 GMT)