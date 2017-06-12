Utilities Down on Rate View -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators fell on the anticipation of a rate increase from the Federal Reserve later in the week.

Goldman Sachs agreed to buy 68 megawatts of electricity from a Pennsylvania wind-power plant sitting on a former coal mine, bringing the bank closer to its goal of producing 100% of the energy it uses from renewable sources by 2020.

Computer-security researchers said they discovered the malicious software that knocked out electricity in Ukraine's capital last year and warned U.S. companies that something similar could happen to them, The Wall Street Journal reported.

