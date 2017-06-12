On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Spring Wheat Condition/Progress-Jun 12

For the week ended Jun 11, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

06/11 06/04 06/11 06/04 06/11 06/04 06/11 06/04 06/11 06/04

Idaho 2 3 3 1 22 20 56 58 17 18

Minn 0 0 0 0 7 5 71 70 22 25

Mont 11 7 20 4 46 41 16 45 7 3

ND 6 2 11 8 40 38 39 47 4 5

SD 21 4 36 28 30 43 12 22 1 3

Wash 0 0 1 1 24 16 74 82 1 1

6-state

avg 7 3 13 8 35 34 38 48 7 7

yr-ago 0 0 2 2 19 19 67 68 12 11

PROGRESS:

--Emerged--

06/11 06/04 2016 Avg

Idaho 84 80 99 100

Minn 100 100 100 95

Mont 83 78 97 92

ND 98 92 99 87

SD 100 100 100 98

Wash 95 87 100 100

6-state

avg 95 90 99 92

