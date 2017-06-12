USDA Crop Progress: Spring Wheat Condition/Progress-Jun 12

For the week ended Jun 11, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
06/11 06/04 06/11 06/04 06/11 06/04 06/11 06/04 06/11 06/04
Idaho 2 3 3 1 22 20 56 58 17 18
Minn 0 0 0 0 7 5 71 70 22 25
Mont 11 7 20 4 46 41 16 45 7 3
ND 6 2 11 8 40 38 39 47 4 5
SD 21 4 36 28 30 43 12 22 1 3
Wash 0 0 1 1 24 16 74 82 1 1
6-state
avg 7 3 13 8 35 34 38 48 7 7
yr-ago 0 0 2 2 19 19 67 68 12 11
PROGRESS:
--Emerged--
06/11 06/04 2016 Avg
Idaho 84 80 99 100
Minn 100 100 100 95
Mont 83 78 97 92
ND 98 92 99 87
SD 100 100 100 98
Wash 95 87 100 100
6-state
avg 95 90 99 92
