USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition/Progress-Jun 12

For the week ended Jun 11, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
06/11 06/04 06/11 06/04 06/11 06/04 06/11 06/04 06/11 06/04
Ark 1 0 4 0 26 0 51 0 18 0
Ill 2 0 9 0 23 0 57 0 9 0
Ind 2 0 10 0 37 0 44 0 7 0
Iowa 1 0 3 0 23 0 64 0 9 0
Ks 0 0 2 0 38 0 57 0 3 0
Ky 1 0 4 0 18 0 68 0 9 0
La 0 0 4 0 20 0 60 0 16 0
Mich 0 0 4 0 26 0 60 0 10 0
Minn 0 0 1 0 21 0 67 0 11 0
Miss 0 0 5 0 30 0 47 0 18 0
Mo 1 0 5 0 33 0 53 0 8 0
Nebr 0 0 2 0 24 0 67 0 7 0
NC 0 0 5 0 20 0 73 0 2 0
ND 3 0 8 0 33 0 52 0 4 0
Ohio 1 0 4 0 38 0 45 0 12 0
SD 2 0 13 0 42 0 40 0 3 0
Tenn 1 0 2 0 15 0 65 0 17 0
Wis 0 0 3 0 21 0 64 0 12 0
18-state
avg 1 0 5 0 28 0 57 0 9 0
yr-ago 1 0 3 0 22 0 62 0 12 0
PROGRESS:
--Planted-- --Emerged--
06/11 06/04 2016 Avg 06/11 06/04 2016 Avg
Ark 91 85 92 83 84 78 86 75
Ill 93 85 89 88 78 62 76 77
Ind 90 75 90 92 68 47 73 80
Iowa 98 91 97 90 85 62 89 79
Ks 80 59 70 72 60 39 38 52
Ky 73 60 64 68 51 38 39 50
La 98 96 97 95 96 93 93 89
Mich 88 75 94 95 68 46 74 80
Minn 99 94 100 92 87 68 94 80
Miss 95 92 95 93 92 89 89 86
Mo 85 71 82 70 65 51 62 55
Nebr 97 91 96 96 86 62 81 84
NC 68 57 66 63 57 42 54 50
ND 98 94 99 91 84 57 87 68
Ohio 90 74 93 94 71 52 76 80
SD 99 92 92 93 89 62 77 76
Tenn 74 62 73 69 59 45 58 52
Wis 89 73 98 88 63 34 86 71
18-state
avg 92 83 91 87 77 58 77 73
