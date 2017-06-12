On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition/Progress-Jun 12

Features Dow Jones Newswires

For the week ended Jun 11, in percent. * denotes revision.

Continue Reading Below

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

06/11 06/04 06/11 06/04 06/11 06/04 06/11 06/04 06/11 06/04

Continue Reading Below

Ark 1 0 4 0 26 0 51 0 18 0

Ill 2 0 9 0 23 0 57 0 9 0

Ind 2 0 10 0 37 0 44 0 7 0

Iowa 1 0 3 0 23 0 64 0 9 0

Ks 0 0 2 0 38 0 57 0 3 0

Ky 1 0 4 0 18 0 68 0 9 0

La 0 0 4 0 20 0 60 0 16 0

Mich 0 0 4 0 26 0 60 0 10 0

Minn 0 0 1 0 21 0 67 0 11 0

Miss 0 0 5 0 30 0 47 0 18 0

Mo 1 0 5 0 33 0 53 0 8 0

Nebr 0 0 2 0 24 0 67 0 7 0

NC 0 0 5 0 20 0 73 0 2 0

ND 3 0 8 0 33 0 52 0 4 0

Ohio 1 0 4 0 38 0 45 0 12 0

SD 2 0 13 0 42 0 40 0 3 0

Tenn 1 0 2 0 15 0 65 0 17 0

Wis 0 0 3 0 21 0 64 0 12 0

18-state

avg 1 0 5 0 28 0 57 0 9 0

yr-ago 1 0 3 0 22 0 62 0 12 0

PROGRESS:

--Planted-- --Emerged--

06/11 06/04 2016 Avg 06/11 06/04 2016 Avg

Ark 91 85 92 83 84 78 86 75

Ill 93 85 89 88 78 62 76 77

Ind 90 75 90 92 68 47 73 80

Iowa 98 91 97 90 85 62 89 79

Ks 80 59 70 72 60 39 38 52

Ky 73 60 64 68 51 38 39 50

La 98 96 97 95 96 93 93 89

Mich 88 75 94 95 68 46 74 80

Minn 99 94 100 92 87 68 94 80

Miss 95 92 95 93 92 89 89 86

Mo 85 71 82 70 65 51 62 55

Nebr 97 91 96 96 86 62 81 84

NC 68 57 66 63 57 42 54 50

ND 98 94 99 91 84 57 87 68

Ohio 90 74 93 94 71 52 76 80

SD 99 92 92 93 89 62 77 76

Tenn 74 62 73 69 59 45 58 52

Wis 89 73 98 88 63 34 86 71

18-state

avg 92 83 91 87 77 58 77 73

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2017 16:19 ET (20:19 GMT)