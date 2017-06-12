Timeline of Jeff Immelt's Tenure at GE

Sept. 7, 2001: Jeff Immelt becomes GE's chairman and CEO.

October 2001: GE and Honeywell International Inc. terminate merger agreement, less than three months after European regulators blocked GE's $40 billion acquisition.

November 2002: GE acquires Osmonics Inc., expands presence in water-treatment market.

November 2005: WSJ and CNBC name Immelt as the winner of Executive Leadership Award.

May 2007: GE sells its plastics division for $11.6 billion.

February 2009: GE announces Immelt will forego 2008 bonus of $12 million amid financial crisis.

October 2010: GE announces $432 million plan to establish four U.S. Centers of Excellence for design and manufacture of refrigerators; plans to create 500 new "green jobs" by 2014 in U.S.

January 2011: President Barack Obama names Immelt as an economic adviser.

March 2011: Immelt announces GE U.S. conglomerate will offer technical assistance to Japanese government in aftermath of earthquake and tsunami.

February 2013: GE sells its 49% stake in NBCUniversal to Comcast Corp. for $16.7 billion.

April 2013: GE stops financing gun purchases following Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn.

November 2015: GE completes deal to buy Alstom SA's power and grid businesses, a move to sharpen its focus on industrial operations.

April 2015: Immelt announces reorganization of GE; plans to sell real estate business for $26.5 billion and most of GE Capital.

January 2016: GE sells appliance business for $5.4 billion to Chinese company Haier Group.

October 2016: GE reaches deal to combine oil and gas business with Baker Hughes Inc., a move to create a publicly traded energy powerhouse that generates more than $32 billion in annual revenue

