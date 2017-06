Oil and gas company Sirius Petroleum PLC (SRSP.LN) Monday said it is in talks with BP PLC (BP.LN) about a facility to support the financing of a proposed drilling program on the Ororo Field in Nigeria.

Shares at 1414 GMT, up 34%, at a penny valuing the company at GBP27.3 million.

