Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs tops Forbes’ highest-paid entertainers list

Producer and rap artist Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs topped Forbes Magazine’s list of the highest-paid entertainers in 2017, raking in a total of $130 million in pretax earnings.
So far, 2017 has been very productive year for Combs, who took part in the Bad Boy Reunion Tour along with a group of artists including Faith Evans and French Montana. The tour consisted of 25 successful dates at large arenas across the country. Combs also sold a piece of his Sean John clothing line, which earned him $70 million, according to Forbes. His stake in the popular vodka brand Ciroc, which is produced and distributed by Diageo, also contributed a six-figure sum to his bottom line.
Combs is the richest man in hip-hop and the wealthiest musician in America, according to Forbes' estimates.
No. 2 on the list is Beyonce, with $105 million in earnings, thanks in large part to her Formation World Tour that brought in a quarter of a billion dollars. Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling brought in $95 million. Rapper Drake and Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo round out the top five.
Last year's top earner, Taylor Swift, dropped to No. 49. The singer brought in $44 million, down from $170 million.
The scoring took place over a period between June 2016 and June 2017.
