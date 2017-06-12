Retail Sales, Consumer Price Index On The Docket -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC meeting statement is scheduled for release Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen at 2:30 p.m. ET.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Monday 1400 Monthly Federal Budget May -$87.0B (7) -$53B*

Tuesday 0600 NFIB Small Business Svy May 104.1 (6) 104.5

0830 Producer Price Index May +0.0% (21) +0.5%

-- ex food & energy May +0.1% (18) +0.4%

Wednesday 0830 Retail Sales May +0.0% (25) +0.4%

-- ex autos May +0.1% (24) +0.3%

0830 Consumer Price Index May +0.0% (26) +0.2%

-- ex food & energy May +0.2% (26) +0.1%

1000 Business Inventories Apr -0.2% (14) +0.2%

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 10 240K (19) 245K

0830 Import Prices May -0.1% (11) +0.5%

0830 NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy Jun 4.0 (15) -1.0

0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Jun 23.5 (16) 38.8

0915 Industrial Production May +0.1% (24) +1.0%

0915 Capacity Utilization May 76.7% (19) 76.7%

1000 Housing Mkt Index Jun 70 (17) 70

Friday 0830 Housing Starts May 1.21M (25) 1.17M

-- percent change May +3.4% -2.6%

0830 Building Permits May 1.24M (15) 1.23M

-- percent change May +0.8% -2.5%

1000 Consumer Sentiment Jun 97.0 (12) 97.1**

(Preliminary)

*May 2016 Reading

**End-May Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

June 12, 2017 14:09 ET (18:09 GMT)